The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 30, 2018

The Heard

Post-hardcore band Thursday announce two-night stand in Orlando set for next year

Posted By on Tue, Oct 30, 2018 at 12:20 PM

click image PHOTO VIA THRUSDAY/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Thrusday/Facebook
New Jersey post-hardcore stalwarts Thursday have announced a 2019 North American 20th anniversary tour which includes not one, but two shows in the City Beautiful, where they'll be playing two of their most popular albums in full. On Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, the band will perform Full Collapse in full, and on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, Thursday will perform War All the Time in its entirety.

Thursday make their two-night stand at the Abbey on Wednesday-Thursday, Feb. 20-21, 2019. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 2.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. One of Orlando's most iconic rides is rumored to be closing for the biggest update it has ever received Read More

  2. Republicans have cast close to 60K more ballots than Democrats in Florida election so far Read More

  3. UCF student arrested after wearing Halloween costume with live ammo Read More

  4. Bernie Sanders is coming back to UCF this week to campaign for Andrew Gillum Read More

  5. Trump calls Andrew Gillum, Florida's first black gubernatorial candidate, a 'thief' without citing evidence Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation