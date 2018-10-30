Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Post-hardcore band Thursday announce two-night stand in Orlando set for next year
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Oct 30, 2018 at 12:20 PM
click image
-
Photo via Thrusday/Facebook
New Jersey post-hardcore stalwarts Thursday
have announced a 2019
North American 20th anniversary tour which includes not one, but two shows in the City Beautiful, where they'll be playing two of their most popular albums in full. On Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, the band will perform Full Collapse
in full, and on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, Thursday will perform War All the Time
in its entirety.
Thursday make their two-night stand at the Abbey on Wednesday-Thursday, Feb. 20-21, 2019. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 2.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Tags: Thursday, Band, Tour, Anniversary, War all the Time, Full Collapse, Image