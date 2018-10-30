Central Florida Jewish community will hold vigil tonight for Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims

click image
Central Florida's Jewish community will hold an interfaith and multicultural vigil Tuesday night to honor the 11 victims killed by a gunman at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh last Saturday.
The "Stop The Hate: Remembering the Victims in Pittsburgh
" vigil is being coordinated by the Greater Orlando Board of Rabbis and several Central Florida Jewish organizations for Oct. 30 at the Congregation of Reform Judaism, 928 Malone Drive, Orlando.
The event starts at 7 p.m. and is open to the public. Bags will not be permitted into the building during the event for security reasons.
"This community event, hosted by Congregation of Reform Judaism, will demonstrate Central Florida’s solidarity with the Pittsburgh Jewish community in the wake of Saturday’s attack at the Tree of Life synagogue, and feature a call to action against hate speech," organizers of the event said in a statement. "We believe words do matter, and leaders have a responsibility for what they say."
The event will also be live streamed here
.
Over the weekend, thousands
gathered in Pittsburgh to mourn the killings of Daniel Stein, 71; Joyce Feinberg, 75; Richard Gottfried, 65; Rose Mallinger, 97; Jerry Rabinowitz, 66; Cecil Rosenthal, 59; David Rosenthal 54; Bernice Simon, 84; Sylvan Simon, 86; Melvin Wax, 88; and Irving Younger, 69, by a gunman who frequently posted vile anti-Semitic threats and targeted the victims because of their Jewish faith, according to USA Today
.
