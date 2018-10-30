Bloggytown

Tuesday, October 30, 2018

Andrew Gillum on Trump: 'Never wrestle with a pig'

Posted By on Tue, Oct 30, 2018 at 3:24 PM

click to enlarge Andrew Gillum gives a speech in Orlando at a Democratic unity rally on Friday, Aug. 31. - PHOTO BY JOEY ROULETTE
  • Photo by Joey Roulette
  • Andrew Gillum gives a speech in Orlando at a Democratic unity rally on Friday, Aug. 31.
Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, the midterms' reigning king of folky disses, compared President Donald Trump to a pig after Trump called Gillum a "stone cold thief" on Fox News Monday night.

Gillum writes, "[As] my grandmother told me – never wrestle with a pig. You both get dirty, but the pig likes it. So ignore him and vote, Florida!"


Trump, whose larger-than-life persona carried U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis to the GOP nomination for Florida governor, called out Gillum on Laura Ingraham's program last night. The president not only attacked Gillum's track record as mayor of Tallahassee, saying the city "is known as the most corrupt in Florida and one of the most corrupt in the nation," but went after the ongoing FBI corruption investigation into city staff.

Last week, records from the Florida Commission on Ethics suggested Gillum lied about accepting tickets to a Broadway play from an undercover FBI agent in 2016. Gillum's campaign denies any wrongdoing.



The skirmish is the latest of Gillum and Trump's public disagreements, though it's likely not the last, with a week to go before the election. On Monday, following Trump's Twitter comments about how DeSantis is a "Harvard/Yale educated man" and not a "thief" like Gillum, the Democratic candidate shot back, noting that Trump "is howling because he's weak."


