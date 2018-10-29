Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 29, 2018

Bloggytown

Six Parkland mass shooting survivors featured in New York Magazine cover story

Posted By on Mon, Oct 29, 2018 at 1:08 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO CRED: MICHAEL AVEDON/NEW YORK MAGAZINE
  • Photo cred: Michael Avedon/New York Magazine
In the latest issue of New York Magazine, six survivors of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are featured as part of a look into a half-century of school shootings in the U.S.

With his scars and colostomy bag exposed, the magazine's cover depicts a black-and-white photo of 15-year-old Anthony Borges, a Douglas High student who was shot five times during the incident, which left 17 dead and 17 more injured. Though he nearly lost his life in the process, Borges is credited with protecting the lives of 20 classmates during the shooting.

Other Parkland students featured in the story include Samantha Fuentes, Ashley Baez, Isabel Chequer, William Olson and Alexander Dworet, whose older brother, Nicholas, was among those killed in the shooting.

From New York Magazine:
There have been more mass school-shooting deaths in the past 18 years than in all of the 20th century. The long list of casualties includes a classroom full of first-graders, an event that shocked the nation — but not enough. Deadlier weapons have become more available, bullets can be ordered online.

So why don’t we talk about this all the time? Partly because it scares us. And partly because the problem can seem so intractable, even as polls show majority support for measures that could curb the violence.

In the midst of this amnesia, we wanted to conduct an exercise in remembrance, seeking out the survivors of school ­shootings from as far back as we could find them. What, we wondered, could their memories teach us about our inattention? The people whose bodies — in many cases — won’t let them forget.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Republicans have cast close to 60K more ballots than Democrats in Florida election so far Read More

  2. Trump calls Andrew Gillum, Florida's first black gubernatorial candidate, a 'thief' without citing evidence Read More

  3. President Obama will rally for Democrats in Florida this Friday Read More

  4. Bernie Sanders is coming back to UCF this week to campaign for Andrew Gillum Read More

  5. Orlando ranks among largest tourism markets in the world, but the city's reliance on the industry could be a problem Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation