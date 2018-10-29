President Obama will rally for Democrats in Florida this Friday

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Joey Roulette
-
Barack Obama stumps for Hillary Clinton days before the 2016 presidential election at UCF's CFE Arena.
Former President Barack Obama will stump for Democratic candidates Andrew Gillum and U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson on Friday, Nov. 2, at Ice Palace Films Studios in Miami, the Florida Democratic Party announced Monday morning.
Just four days before Election Day, the rally comes at the peak of midterm heat as Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum spars with his Republican opponent, Ron DeSantis, over healthcare, environmental pollution and Florida's economy.
“I’m proud and humbled to have President Obama, my friend and a true patriot, on the campaign trail here in Florida,” Gillum said in a statement.
The Tallahassee mayor was one of dozens of progressive candidates nationwide to earn
Obama's coveted support earlier this month. The former president has been touring the U.S. in recent weeks to marshal blue votes in local and state elections, most recently holding a rally in Milwaukee, where he slammed the GOP and the Trump administration over immigration and healthcare.
Nelson, a three-term U.S. Senator fighting for re-election against Gov. Rick Scott, will also join a slew of Democratic candidates for Friday's South Florida rally.
"Barack Obama has been my friend since I first introduced him to Florida in 2005, when he was a rising political star," Nelson said in a press release.
Nelson leads Scott by four points in a late October New York Times
poll of 737 likely voters, and leads by an average
of 2.6 points across eight polls conducted this month, according to Real Clear Politics. In another late New York Times
poll of 737 likely voters, Gillum leads DeSantis by five points and averages with a 3.2 point lead across eight polls.
The Florida Democratic Party said RSVP information for Friday's Miami rally will be available in the coming days.
Meanwhile, President Trump will host two campaign rallies in Florida this week in a full-time bid to galvanize Republican voters around the country. Scott and DeSantis will join Trump on Halloween this Wednesday in Fort Myers before the president's second Florida rally in Pensacola on Saturday.
