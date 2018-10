KISS will perform two final Florida shows on upcoming farewell tour

click to enlarge Photo via KISS/Facebook

KISS won't be rocking and rolling for very much longer.The legendary band announced their upcoming 2019 farewell tour, the "End of the Road Tour," this morning and among the dates are two Florida stops.The aging shock rockers will hit the stage at Tampa's Amalie Arena first on April 11, then the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena on April 13.VIP packages go on sale Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. Members of the KISS official fanclub will have access to tickets on Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. and for the general public tickets go on sale Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. here