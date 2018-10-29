Bloggytown

Monday, October 29, 2018

Bernie Sanders is coming back to UCF this week to campaign for Andrew Gillum

Posted By on Mon, Oct 29, 2018 at 1:23 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOEY ROULETTE
  • Photo by Joey Roulette
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is coming back to the University of Central Florida on Wednesday to campaign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.

Sanders will be at UCF on Wednesday, Oct. 31, at the CFE Arena, 12777 Gemini Blvd. North, for a rally starting at 11 a.m., according to Gillum's campaign website.

The progressive Vermont senator and former presidential candidate previously campaigned for Gillum at UCF in August, calling the candidate a person "who understands that the future of this state and the future of this country is with the young people."

"The other side has money," Sanders told about 1,000 people who gathered at the CFE Arena during the last rally. "Andrew has the people."



