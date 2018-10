Band of the Week: Alien Witch

click to enlarge

In their own words:

Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring youThe band formed in early 2018. I,play guitar, synth, sing and program drum parts.plays bass guitar and has been the only other constant member of this band in a live/studio setting. Currently for release on our Bandcamp , we have a lot of material released between early 2018 and now. The first record made for this band is calledThis record encompasses the dark feelings of the band and where I was at in my life at the time. We have other various EPs such asandthat give a glimpse into the range of our sound. We have an Instagram/ Facebook and Bandcamp. We are playing at Will’s Pub on October 29th to close out the spookiest month of the year. Our sound in five words:. I would say ourso far was at The Anime Fun Shop, with Oracle Plus, Woven In and a few others. We had a keyboard player for that show, adding to the shimmering gloom of our sound.. MJ’s music his real and like technicolor in an otherwise stagnant and gray scene. If I had to say one thing that I’d like to correct people on about our band would be, that. I just don’t like when people write off an artist as one genre or style. Art can be anything and no one gets to tell you how to do it. There are no limits and there are no laws. Everything you can consciously manifest, is possible. Myis the dichotomy or paradox of Disney World tourists rubbing elbows with street people, freaks and night crawlers. Myis, sometimes we get put on a show, unknown to us, that some homophobes or abusers are also playing. I hate being around or associated with any of that negativity.We have very strong opinions on this matter. The Witch does have some good stuff happening soon and are, which is self titled, on Halloween. It’s pay-what-you-want on our Bandcamp or download for free. The record will be available 10/31/18. Also, there are some festivals this winter that Alien Witch will be playing,. Other than that, “falling in love and not getting arrested...”