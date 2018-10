click image Photo via the Brian Setzer Orchestra/Facebook

Has it already been 15 years? Yes, Virginia, the Brian Setzer Orchestra is set to hit the road next month for the 15th installment of their swingin' tribute to the holiday season. And the former Stray Cats frontman will be caroling in the City Beautiful - the only Florida date of his tour! The Brian Setzer Orchestra will demonstrate that Christmas Rocks at the Hard Rock Live on Friday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $39-$59.