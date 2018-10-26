Bloggytown

Friday, October 26, 2018

Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy featured on the cover of Time magazine

Posted By on Fri, Oct 26, 2018 at 1:41 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA STEPHANIE MURPHY/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Stephanie Murphy/Facebook
This election season has been a heyday for featuring Central Florida Democrats on the cover of Time magazine, with U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy as the latest local elected official to earn the accolade.

The story hit newsstands today – check it out here.
click to enlarge screen_shot_2018-10-26_at_1.23.06_pm.png

On the cover, you can spot Murphy, D-Winter Park, front-and-center (she's situated just to the right of the "S" in "GUNS") in the digital photo collage, which features interactive video interviews of the 245 individuals photographed for it. Click on Murphy in the collage to hear how she says the June 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre that claimed 49 lives pushed her to run for Congress, and how she says she's pursued bipartisan support for gun law reform, such as her attempt to remove the 22-year ban on federally-funded gun violence research.

Murphy is facing off against Republican state Rep. Mike Miller in her bid for reelection.

