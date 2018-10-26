Tip Jar

Friday, October 26, 2018

Pizza Bruno opens today in downtown Orlando

Posted By on Fri, Oct 26, 2018 at 2:57 PM

click to enlarge Bruno Zacchini - ROB BARTLETT
  • Rob Bartlett
  • Bruno Zacchini
Today, Bruno Zacchini opened his second Pizza Bruno location in downtown Orlando.

The new location, which is inside Orange County Brewers at 131 N. Orange Ave., serves pizza, wings, salads and, yes, of course, those addictive Pizza Bruno garlic knots. e hear that today the downtown shop will be serving square slices (sometimes also called "grandma" or Sicilian slices), so get 'em while you can.

Pizza Bruno, which was among the top 10 in Orlando Weekly food critic Faiyaz Kara's "55 Best Restaurants in Orlando," is also planning a third location in Mills 50 at 1011 N. Mills Avenue, in between Public Storage and the Rise Above Tattoo shop.

