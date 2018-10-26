The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 26, 2018

The Heard

Legendary Orlando promoter Jim Faherty to bring live music to Whiskey Lou's Lounge

Posted By on Fri, Oct 26, 2018 at 4:40 PM

Whiskey Lou's Lounge - VIA FACEBOOK
  • via Facebook
  • Whiskey Lou's Lounge
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND

Just when you thought the dust had settled from the wild live-venue derby of 2018, a late and out-of-the-blue entrant arrives to keep the rollercoaster going. Social media has been abuzz over the fresh news that Whiskey Lou’s Lounge has changed ownership. The part that’ll be of direct interest to the Orlando music scene, however, is that the ownership group includes Jim Faherty, the seminal nightlife impresario whose work fundamentally shaped the city’s music landscape as we know it today. History’s proven that if it involves Faherty, it’ll probably involve music. And that maxim will hold true with Whiskey Lou’s.
click to enlarge Whiskey Lou's Lounge - VIA FACEBOOK
  • via Facebook
  • Whiskey Lou's Lounge
Before anyone loses their shit, though, Faherty emphasized to me that nothing will change with the essence and vibe of the bar. That’s great, reassuring news since Whiskey Lou’s has long been a place of genuine character, a real old-school local spot. It’ll just get a little louder and a little more live from time to time. Much will ultimately determine the shape and scope of this development, but right now he’s thinking the stage will light up one or two nights a week. Being a bar first, there will never be a cover charge. Expect happenings to start bubbling up there in the next month or so. The Modern Music Movement already has the stage booked on Dec. 8 for Nashville rock band Lola Montez.
click to enlarge Lola Montez - VIA LOLAMONTEZBAND.COM
  • via lolamontezband.com
  • Lola Montez
Although Whiskey Lou’s won’t be turning into a fulltime music venue, it does add another stage in a trending neighborhood. What’s more, Faherty tells me he’s open to ideas, so hit him up. Consider Whiskey Lou’s alongside Iron Cow and the Nook and suddenly 2018 looks like a banner year for the Milk District in terms of music scene presence.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Social media accounts for Florida pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc show a history of disturbing behavior Read More

  2. Florida man arrested in connection with pipe bomb packages Read More

  3. Ron DeSantis finally releases his health care plan for Florida Read More

  4. We are all witnesses to the roasting of Ron DeSantis Read More

  5. Pizza Bruno opens today in downtown Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation