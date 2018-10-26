Central Florida Veg Fest returns to Festival Park with a day focused on ethical eating

click to enlarge
This Saturday marks the 13th year of Central Florida celebrating all things vegan and vegetarian. Our local Veg Fest is one of the largest and longest-running vegan festivals in the world, and it’s dog-friendly and alcohol-free. The festival is geared toward those interested in “veg-living” and features speakers talking about vegetarianism and veganism’s positive impacts as well as cooking demonstrations. There will also be over 200 vendors selling veg-friendly items and foods. Other activities include acoustic music performances, an artist corner, permaculture sessions, a Veggie Kids Zone, puppet parades by Ibex Puppetry, yoga, meditation and more.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 | Festival Park, 2911 E. Robinson St. | cfvegfest.org
| free
