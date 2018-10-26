Tip Jar

Friday, October 26, 2018

Central Florida Veg Fest returns to Festival Park with a day focused on ethical eating

Posted By on Fri, Oct 26, 2018 at 8:00 AM

This Saturday marks the 13th year of Central Florida celebrating all things vegan and vegetarian. Our local Veg Fest is one of the largest and longest-running vegan festivals in the world, and it’s dog-friendly and alcohol-free. The festival is geared toward those interested in “veg-living” and features speakers talking about vegetarianism and veganism’s positive impacts as well as cooking demonstrations. There will also be over 200 vendors selling veg-friendly items and foods. Other activities include acoustic music performances, an artist corner, permaculture sessions, a Veggie Kids Zone, puppet parades by Ibex Puppetry, yoga, meditation and more.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 | Festival Park, 2911 E. Robinson St. | cfvegfest.org | free

