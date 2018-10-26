Artsy French pop band Yelle makes it weird at the Social

click to enlarge
French band Yelle’s upbeat vocals and electro-pop music make resistance to the sway of a derrière difficult if not completely impossible. The ebullient music of polyglot Julie Budet, stage name Yelle (singer of the band), effortlessly invites you to Club Party. Budet describes their 2004 album, Complètement Fou
, as incorporating “piano house,” happy beats and experimental vocals. Songs across their albums range from energetic to blasé, sardonic to playful, and the metaphors extend significance between friends and collaborators to themes resonating with a global audience – so expansive, in fact, that Yelle created a translation app for their lyrics during their reliably colorful music videos. Considering Budet lists Snoop Dogg as a musical influence, single “Je Veux Te Voir” reads as a diss track and a nod to their appreciation for rap, perhaps even a form of activism. An acquaintance once provided a personal mnemonic device for overcoming FOMO: TILP (“train I let pass”). Don’t let this be yours.
8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30 | The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thesocial.org
| $18-$22
