Thursday, October 25, 2018

Wall Street Plaza is the epicenter of three nights of Halloween madness

Posted By on Thu, Oct 25, 2018 at 7:00 AM

The best people-watching spot for Halloween is always downtown, and the best people-watching spot downtown is always Wall Street Plaza. Wall Street hosts three nights of Halloween debauchery this year, starting on Friday. Expect live music and entertainment, one of the biggest costume contests of the year, drink specials and plenty of wild get-ups and behavior.

7 p.m. Friday-Saturday & 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31; Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets; free; wallstplaza.net.

