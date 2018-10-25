Trump plans rally in Southwest Florida next week

Photo via Gage Skidmore on Flickr

President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear at a rally next week in Southwest Florida, six days before the Nov. 6 general election.Trump will appear at 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at Hertz Arena in Estero, outside Fort Myers, according to an announcement Wednesday from his campaign organization.The announcement did not say whether Trump will appear with Florida candidates.Trump held a rally in July in Tampa that boosted Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis.Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence will make a campaign appearance Thursday with DeSantis in Jacksonville.