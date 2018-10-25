The Gist

Thursday, October 25, 2018

The Gist

Performance artist Brian Feldman returns to Orlando to celebrate Shabbat at a Wawa

Posted By on Thu, Oct 25, 2018 at 7:00 AM

We do miss Brian Feldman, who was once Orlando’s only full-time performance artist, and his seemingly endless well of inspiration: leaping off of a ladder 366 times over 24 hours (Leap Year Day), reciting anonymous real-time tweets sent to him by the audience (#txtshow), crouching inside a playable claw game for 16 hours (The Skill Crane Kid) and our favorite, reading an entire issue of Orlando Weekly – including the classified ads – aloud to a live audience (Brian Feldman Reads the Whole Orlando Weekly). He’s back in Orlando for a wedding this weekend, so Feldman decided to make hay on Friday evening by celebrating every Jew’s favorite weekly dinner at every Orlandoan’s favorite convenience store. At Wawa Shabbawa, there will be no matches, wine or challah, but there will be LED candles, carbonated grape juice and soft pretzels. We’ll be reciting all of the Shabbat blessings, so please BYOYOT (Bring Your Own Yarmulke or Tichel), because Wawa doesn’t sell them (yet).

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26 | Wawa Store No. 5153, 4100 E. Colonial Drive | facebook.com/brianfeldmanprojects | dinners.onetable.org | free to attend

