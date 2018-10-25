Olga Tañón, "Mujer de Fuego," ready to set Hard Rock Live ablaze

click to enlarge
There are divas in this world and then there is Olga Tañón, the “Mujer de Fuego” of merengue. The Puerto Rican singer, actress and activist – who first came to fame with Chantelle before striking out on her own with the aptly named hit album Sola
in 1992 – is a hitmaker on a whole other level. As in, she holds actual Guinness World Records for sheer number of Billboard hit singles over her 30-year career. Tañón most recently released Olga Tañón Y Punto
, which shows a more reflective side of the singer – she even includes a cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” as a bonus track. Tañón is no stranger to Orlando stages, even recording the 1999 live album Olga Viva, Viva Olga
here, and she came to fame with a kinetic and frenetic take on merengue, so the order of the night will certainly be to dance – with utter abandon.
8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26 | Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd. | 407-351-5483 | hardrock.com
| $87-$113
