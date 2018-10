Olga Tañón, "Mujer de Fuego," ready to set Hard Rock Live ablaze

click to enlarge

Olga Tañón @ Hard Rock Live
When: Fri., Oct. 26, 8 p.m.

There are divas in this world and then there is Olga Tañón, the “Mujer de Fuego” of merengue. The Puerto Rican singer, actress and activist – who first came to fame with Chantelle before striking out on her own with the aptly named hit albumin 1992 – is a hitmaker on a whole other level. As in, she holds actual Guinness World Records for sheer number of Billboard hit singles over her 30-year career. Tañón most recently released, which shows a more reflective side of the singer – she even includes a cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” as a bonus track. Tañón is no stranger to Orlando stages, even recording the 1999 live albumhere, and she came to fame with a kinetic and frenetic take on merengue, so the order of the night will certainly be to dance – with utter abandon.8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26 | Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd. | 407-351-5483 | hardrock.com | $87-$113