The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 25, 2018

The Heard

Olga Tañón, "Mujer de Fuego," ready to set Hard Rock Live ablaze

Posted By on Thu, Oct 25, 2018 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_olga-tan_on.jpg
There are divas in this world and then there is Olga Tañón, the “Mujer de Fuego” of merengue. The Puerto Rican singer, actress and activist – who first came to fame with Chantelle before striking out on her own with the aptly named hit album Sola in 1992 – is a hitmaker on a whole other level. As in, she holds actual Guinness World Records for sheer number of Billboard hit singles over her 30-year career. Tañón most recently released Olga Tañón Y Punto, which shows a more reflective side of the singer – she even includes a cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” as a bonus track. Tañón is no stranger to Orlando stages, even recording the 1999 live album Olga Viva, Viva Olga here, and she came to fame with a kinetic and frenetic take on merengue, so the order of the night will certainly be to dance – with utter abandon.

8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26 | Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd. | 407-351-5483 | hardrock.com | $87-$113

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Olga Tañón
@ Hard Rock Live
6050 Universal Blvd.
I-DriveUniversal
Orlando, FL
When: Fri., Oct. 26, 8 p.m.
Price: $69-$150
Buy from Ticketmaster
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Hard Rock Live
6050 Universal Blvd.
I-DriveUniversal
Orlando, FL
407-351-5483
Bar/Pub and Performance Space
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick Members Pick
    Olga Tañón @ Hard Rock Live

    • Fri., Oct. 26, 8 p.m. $69-$150
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando area's Chef Norman Van Aken declines invite to cook for Donald Trump Read More

  2. Wild Florida announces multimillion-dollar expansion, including a drive-thru safari park and alligator retirement home Read More

  3. Records suggest Andrew Gillum lied about receiving Hamilton ticket and hotel expenses from FBI agent in 2016 Read More

  4. Organic grocery store Earth Fare coming to Orlando's SoDo area Read More

  5. It looks like the days are numbered for Bongos at Disney Springs Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation