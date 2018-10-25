It's your last chance to take part in Central Florida's most authentic Oktoberfest this weekend

click to enlarge
While everyone else is gearing up for Halloween celebrations, the German American Society of Central Florida is giving you one last chance to celebrate Oktoberfest. The weekend features authentic German food, music, dancing and entertainment, but the main attraction for most is the Hofbrau biergarten. Bonus: If you wear your lederhosen or dirndl, you’re kind of celebrating Halloween at the same time. Gesundheit!
5 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday; German American Society of Central Florida, 381 Orange Lane, Casselberry; $12-$100; orlandogermanclub.com.
@ German American Society of Central Florida
381 Orange Lane
Winter Park Area
Casselberry,
FL
When: Fri., Oct. 26, 5 p.m. and Sat., Oct. 27, 12 p.m.
Price:
free-$330
