Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 25, 2018

Tip Jar

It's your last chance to take part in Central Florida's most authentic Oktoberfest this weekend

Posted By on Thu, Oct 25, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_oktoberfest_adobestock_121106392.jpeg.jpg
While everyone else is gearing up for Halloween celebrations, the German American Society of Central Florida is giving you one last chance to celebrate Oktoberfest. The weekend features authentic German food, music, dancing and entertainment, but the main attraction for most is the Hofbrau biergarten. Bonus: If you wear your lederhosen or dirndl, you’re kind of celebrating Halloween at the same time. Gesundheit!

5 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday; German American Society of Central Florida, 381 Orange Lane, Casselberry; $12-$100; orlandogermanclub.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Location Details German American Society of Central Florida
381 Orange Lane
Winter Park Area
Casselberry, FL
407-834-0574
Community Center
Map
Event Details Oktoberfest
@ German American Society of Central Florida
381 Orange Lane
Winter Park Area
Casselberry, FL
When: Fri., Oct. 26, 5 p.m. and Sat., Oct. 27, 12 p.m.
Price: free-$330
Events
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    Oktoberfest @ German American Society of Central Florida

    • Fri., Oct. 26, 5 p.m. and Sat., Oct. 27, 12 p.m. free-$330

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando area's Chef Norman Van Aken declines invite to cook for Donald Trump Read More

  2. Florida Agriculture Commissioner candidates face off over medical marijuana, water Read More

  3. Orange County Sheriff candidate Darryl Sheppard is posting fake tweets saying Trump endorsed John Mina Read More

  4. Records suggest Andrew Gillum lied about receiving Hamilton ticket and hotel expenses from FBI agent in 2016 Read More

  5. Cocoa Beach is mostly dead fish now Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation