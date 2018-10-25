Investigators now believe pipe bomb mailer could be in Florida

Investigators now believe the pipe bomb packages sent to prominent Democrats and critics of President Trump may have originated from Florida.
According to the New York Times
, two sources briefed on the matter stated on Thursday that a number of the crude explosive devices are now believed to have come from the South Florida area.
From the Times:
Investigators are now focusing on Florida because an analysis of information collected by the United States Postal Service indicated that many of the packages were mailed from the state. The Postal Service records images of mail that comes into its system. As part of the investigation, officials have been searching those images in an effort to determine where the packages were sent from as well as to identify and catch any other possible explosive devices by the bomber or bombers.
Yesterday, a suspicious package was sent to the office of U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz
hours after other top Democrats, including Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama, were also sent crude explosive devices.
Packages were also sent to Democratic backer George Soros, actor Robert De Niro, and the CNN bureau in New York.
The package sent to Wasserman Schultz was originally intended for former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, however the address for Holder was incorrect, and Wasserman Schultz's office in Sunrise was the return address.
This morning, President Trump put the blame of these recent terrorism acts on journalists.
"A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News," Trump said on Twitter
. "It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!"
This comes just a week after Trump praised a Montana Congress member for body slamming a reporter
, and also after numerous references to journalists as the "enemy of the American people.
"
So far, no one has been harmed by the homemade bombs.
