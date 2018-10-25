Thursday, October 25, 2018
Those half-pound cookies from Gideon’s Bakehouse were named best in Florida
By Colin Wolf
on Thu, Oct 25, 2018 at 2:38 PM
Photo via Gideon's Bakehouse on Instagram
Anyone who's ever attempted to get one of Gideon's Bakehouse's
massive cookies only to be turned away because they're sold out is well aware that this spot dishes out some of the best cookies in Florida. However, it's nice to see others taking notice.
The national foodie website The Daily Meal
recently placed the East End Market bake shop as the best in Florida, according to their "Best Cookie in Every State" article.
This isn't the first time Gideon's got some national love – the shop was also named "best in Florida" last April by the folks at Delish
.
