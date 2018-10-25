The Heard

Thursday, October 25, 2018

Ariana Grande announces Orlando show set for 2019

Posted By on Thu, Oct 25, 2018 at 1:47 PM

Ariana Grande has just released the tour dates for her 2019 "Sweetener" North American tour and one of three Florida dates is in Orlando!

Ariana Grande plays the Amway Center on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 7 p.m. Ticket information TBA.
