Thursday, October 25, 2018
Ariana Grande announces Orlando show set for 2019
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Oct 25, 2018 at 1:47 PM
Ariana Grande
Photo via Ariana Grande/Facebook
has just released the tour dates
for her 2019 "Sweetener" North American tour
and one of three Florida dates is in Orlando!
Ariana Grande plays the Amway Center
on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 7 p.m. Ticket information TBA.
