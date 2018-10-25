Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 25, 2018

Bloggytown

A train car restaurant and shipping container park may be coming to downtown Sanford in 2019

Posted By on Thu, Oct 25, 2018 at 3:06 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO CRED: MITCH MENAKER
  • Photo cred: Mitch Menaker
DeLand-based developer Mitch Menaker has a plan: He wants to move 16 shipping containers and an almost century-old train car into a 9,000-square-foot lot in downtown Sanford for a dining and shopping complex.

It's the first installation of the concept, Menaker and partner Stephen Morelli, owner of Berryville Yogurt, plan to develop similar open-air complexes across the U.S. According to a news release on the project, the company plans to restore the train on site. It's also in the market for a food and beverage entrepreneur to lease the dining car from Menaker's group.

Jerry Millis and the Chicago Technical Media Corporation are serving as the project's architects. Daniel Coombs of Florida Real Estate and Land Company is in charge of leasing.

Project managers estimate that construction could begin as early as spring 2019 and would be finished as soon as the following summer.



The property is located on the southwest corner of East 2nd Street and Palmetto Avenue, near Inner Compass Brewing.

Check out the mock-ups for yourself: 
click to enlarge PHOTO CRED: MITCH MENAKER
  • Photo cred: Mitch Menaker
click to enlarge PHOTO CRED: MITCH MENAKER
  • Photo cred: Mitch Menaker
click to enlarge PHOTO CRED: MITCH MENAKER
  • Photo cred: Mitch Menaker
click to enlarge PHOTO CRED: MITCH MENAKER
  • Photo cred: Mitch Menaker
click to enlarge PHOTO CRED: MITCH MENAKER
  • Photo cred: Mitch Menaker
click to enlarge PHOTO CRED: MITCH MENAKER
  • Photo cred: Mitch Menaker
click to enlarge PHOTO CRED: MITCH MENAKER
  • Photo cred: Mitch Menaker
click to enlarge PHOTO CRED: MITCH MENAKER
  • Photo cred: Mitch Menaker
click to enlarge PHOTO CRED: MITCH MENAKER
  • Photo cred: Mitch Menaker

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. We are all witnesses to the roasting of Ron DeSantis Read More

  2. Orlando area's Chef Norman Van Aken declines invite to cook for Donald Trump Read More

  3. Those half-pound cookies from Gideon’s Bakehouse were named best in Florida Read More

  4. Gillum and DeSantis brawl in fiery final debate of Florida governor's race Read More

  5. Ariana Grande announces Orlando show set for 2019 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation