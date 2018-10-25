A train car restaurant and shipping container park may be coming to downtown Sanford in 2019

click to enlarge Photo cred: Mitch Menaker

DeLand-based developer Mitch Menaker has a plan: He wants to move 16 shipping containers and an almost century-old train car into a 9,000-square-foot lot in downtown Sanford for a dining and shopping complex.It's the first installation of the concept, Menaker and partner Stephen Morelli, owner of Berryville Yogurt, plan to develop similar open-air complexes across the U.S. According to a news release on the project, the company plans to restore the train on site. It's also in the market for a food and beverage entrepreneur to lease the dining car from Menaker's group.Jerry Millis and the Chicago Technical Media Corporation are serving as the project's architects. Daniel Coombs of Florida Real Estate and Land Company is in charge of leasing.Project managers estimate that construction could begin as early as spring 2019 and would be finished as soon as the following summer.The property is located on the southwest corner of East 2nd Street and Palmetto Avenue, near Inner Compass Brewing.Check out the mock-ups for yourself: