New York hardcore legends Madball slam into Soundbar this week

Living proof that the maxims of hardcore being a family aren’t mere posturing: Exhibit A is Freddy Cricien, frontman for New York hardcore legends Madball. Cricien grew up under the watchful eye of his older brother, Roger Miret of Agnostic Front, in the hardcore scene at shows and on stage with AF, keeping Cricien away from their abusive father. At the age of 12 (!) in 1988, Cricien started Madball, a band that, like his brother’s band, continues to the present day. Madball deals masterfully in a tough-as-nails hybrid of metal and hardcore along the lines of Sick of It All, Cro-Mags and mid-period Agnostic Front. Shows are notoriously physical and full-contact, but with that underlying sense of unity that transcends cynicism.
with Comeback Kid, Vietnom, 430 Steps | 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25 | Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St. | soundbarorl.com
| $18
