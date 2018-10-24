Burrow Press introduces literature to the great outdoors at Writers in the Wild

click to enlarge
Though a writer’s natural habitat usually involves artificial lighting, free booze and a nest made out of past-due notices, local publishing powerhouse Burrow Press is inviting four writers to step out of their burrows and into the fresh air for a special reading. Mead Garden is the picturesque backdrop for entertaining stories and poems from Las Vegas writer and journalist Nicholas Russell, Florida Man: Poems
author Tyler Gillespie, and the editor of the recent anthology We Can’t Help It if We’re From Florida
, Shane Hinton. Closing out the evening is OW
’s Best of Orlando 2018 Reader’s Poll winner for Best Local Author, Kristen Arnett, whose short story collection Felt in the Jaw
was one of our favorite local reads of 2017.
7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26 | Mead Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park | burrowpress.com
| free
@ Mead Garden
1300 S. Denning Drive
Winter Park Area
Winter Park,
FL
When: Fri., Oct. 26, 8 p.m.
407-920-2070
Price:
free
Literary, Learning and Family