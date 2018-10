Burrow Press introduces literature to the great outdoors at Writers in the Wild

click to enlarge Kristen Arnett

Event Details Writers in the Wild @ Mead Garden 1300 S. Denning Drive Winter Park Area Winter Park, FL When: Fri., Oct. 26, 8 p.m. 407-920-2070 Price: free Literary, Learning and Family Map

Though a writer’s natural habitat usually involves artificial lighting, free booze and a nest made out of past-due notices, local publishing powerhouse Burrow Press is inviting four writers to step out of their burrows and into the fresh air for a special reading. Mead Garden is the picturesque backdrop for entertaining stories and poems from Las Vegas writer and journalist Nicholas Russell,author Tyler Gillespie, and the editor of the recent anthology, Shane Hinton. Closing out the evening is’s Best of Orlando 2018 Reader’s Poll winner for Best Local Author, Kristen Arnett, whose short story collectionwas one of our favorite local reads of 2017.7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26 | Mead Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park | burrowpress.com | free