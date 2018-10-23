The Heard

Tuesday, October 23, 2018

The Wallflowers announce intimate Orlando show this week

Posted By on Tue, Oct 23, 2018 at 9:16 AM

click image PHOTO VIA THE HARD ROCK HOTEL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via the Hard Rock Hotel/Facebook
The Wallflowers, the alt-rock ensemble led by Jakob Dylan, will be playing the City Beautiful on the same night as his father Bob Dylan. But while Dylan the elder will be headlining the Dr. Phillips Center, Jakob will be playing a Halloween-themed costume party edition of the Velvet Sessions. Choose wisely.

The Wallflowers play the Velvet Sessions at the Hard Rock Hotel on Friday, Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $75.

