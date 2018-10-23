The Gist

More Q Than A screens Iranian vampire western 'A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night' at the Rogers-Kiene Building

Posted By on Tue, Oct 23, 2018 at 12:38 PM

click to enlarge gal_sel_girl-walks-home-alone1.jpg
One of the pleasures of spooky movie season, in addition to rewatching old classics like Halloween or The Exorcist, is discovering new classics. Ana Lily Amirpour’s 2014 feature-length debut, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, is quickly becoming part of the “new classic” canon. Shot in beautiful black-and-white, Girl is the story of a small-time criminal who develops a relationship with a mysterious vampire in a strange town. Everyone speaks Persian in the film, but Amirpour’s style borrows as much from the likes of David Lynch and Quentin Tarantino as it does from the French and Iranian New Wave movements. The end result isn’t easily comparable to any other horror movies out there, and this chance to see it on a big screen is a real treat.

7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24 | Rogers Kiene Building, 39 S. Magnolia Ave. | facebook.com/rogerskienebuilding | $5-$7

