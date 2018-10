History in a Glass serves up real-life horror at the History Center this week

click to enlarge

Event Details History in a Glass: A Slice of History @ Orange County Regional History Center 65 E. Central Blvd. Downtown Orlando, FL When: Thu., Oct. 25, 6-9 p.m. Price: $25 Events Map

The Orange County Regional History Center’s popular history-inspired craft cocktail night returns this week. This time, bartenders from the Osprey Tavern, Tuffy’s Bottle Shop and Wine Bar George compete with cocktails inspired by the items in a Civil War field surgeon’s kit. Luckily, the drinks and presentation won’t cost you an arm nor a leg.6-9 p.m. Thursday; Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd.; $25; thehistorycenter.org