Tuesday, October 23, 2018

History in a Glass serves up real-life horror at the History Center this week

Posted By on Tue, Oct 23, 2018 at 3:46 PM

The Orange County Regional History Center’s popular history-inspired craft cocktail night returns this week. This time, bartenders from the Osprey Tavern, Tuffy’s Bottle Shop and Wine Bar George compete with cocktails inspired by the items in a Civil War field surgeon’s kit. Luckily, the drinks and presentation won’t cost you an arm nor a leg.

6-9 p.m. Thursday; Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd.; $25; thehistorycenter.org.

Event Details History in a Glass: A Slice of History
@ Orange County Regional History Center
65 E. Central Blvd.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Thu., Oct. 25, 6-9 p.m.
Price: $25
