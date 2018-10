Demetri Martin is coming to Orlando this March

click to enlarge Photo via Ticketmaster/Facebook

Comedian, writer and actor Demetri Martin is bringing his "Wandering Mind Tour" to Orlando this spring.The stand-up comedian will be at the Hard Rock Cafe in Universal Orlando Resort at 8 p.m. Friday, March 22.Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, Oct. 26, and cost $45 for the first two rows and $35 for main floor seating. Once on sale, they can be purchased here. Martin is most known for his one-liners, drawings and comedic musical performances. He started performing stand-up in 1997 and has since worked on Comedy Centralshow, been a contributor toand much more