Tuesday, October 23, 2018

Demetri Martin is coming to Orlando this March

Posted By on Tue, Oct 23, 2018 at 3:18 PM

PHOTO VIA TICKETMASTER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Ticketmaster/Facebook
Comedian, writer and actor Demetri Martin is bringing his "Wandering Mind Tour" to Orlando this spring.

The stand-up comedian will be at the Hard Rock Cafe in Universal Orlando Resort at 8 p.m. Friday, March 22.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, Oct. 26, and cost $45 for the first two rows and $35 for main floor seating. Once on sale, they can be purchased here.

Martin is most known for his one-liners, drawings and comedic musical performances. He started performing stand-up in 1997 and has since worked on Comedy Central show Important Things with Demetri Martin, been a contributor to The Daily Show and much more.




