Demetri Martin is coming to Orlando this March

Comedian, writer and actor Demetri Martin is bringing his "Wandering Mind Tour" to Orlando this spring.
The stand-up comedian will be at the Hard Rock Cafe in Universal Orlando Resort at 8 p.m. Friday, March 22.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, Oct. 26, and cost $45 for the first two rows and $35 for main floor seating. Once on sale, they can be purchased here.
Martin is most known for his one-liners, drawings and comedic musical performances. He started performing stand-up in 1997 and has since worked on Comedy Centralshow Important Things with Demetri Martin, been a contributor to The Daily Show and much more.
