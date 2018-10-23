Tip Jar

Tuesday, October 23, 2018

BurgerFi just opened a new Oviedo location that features facial recognition technology

Posted By on Tue, Oct 23, 2018 at 3:21 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BURGERFI
  • Photo via BurgerFi
Gourmet burger chain BurgerFi opened a new location in Oviedo yesterday, and the new outpost will feature facial-recognition technology.

The new location, at 25 W. Mitchell Hammock Road, features self-serving facial-recognition kiosks designed to scan your face and remember your order for the next time you visit.

The new location will also feature the latest addition to the BurgerFi menu, the "Fi'Ed Chicken Sandwich," a chicken sandwich with honey BBQ sauce, pickles, lettuce and tomato.

BurgerFi strives to be as eco-friendly as possible, with tables made from upcycled milk jugs, a more energy-efficient 10-foot ceiling fan and more.



They pride themselves on being one of only two brands in the burger industry that sources beef without the routine use of antibiotics, according to a study by the Center for Food Safety.

