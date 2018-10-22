Sprouts Farmers Market will finally open this Wednesday in Winter Park

-
Photo via Sprouts/Facebook
The wait is over – Sprouts Farmers Market in Winter Park is finally opening its doors this week.
The new store, which will officially open for business Wednesday, Oct. 24, had been in the works since October of last year, when it was announced
that it would take the place of the old Winter Park Whole Foods at 1999 Aloma Ave.
Suffice it to say, the former Whole Foods space will remain on-brand. Sprouts specializes in fresh, natural and organic products offering a variety of produce, deli meats and even a fish market.
The new Winter Park location will also donate all unsold but edible groceries to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida as part of their "zero waste" commitment.
To celebrate the big day, Sprouts will offer opening day giveaways such as muffin and coffee samples for everyone in line, 20 percent off the first purchase for the first 200 people, and a free reusable bag.
The store opens at 7 a.m.
