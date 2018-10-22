The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 22, 2018

The Heard

Jeff Lynne's ELO to play Central Florida next summer

Posted By on Mon, Oct 22, 2018 at 3:41 PM

click image PHOTO VIA JEFF LYNNE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Jeff Lynne/Facebook
Prog-pop maestro Jeff Lynne today announced a North American arena tour set for next summer with his band ELO. And though there's no Orlando date, Lynne will be landing his musical spaceship in nearby Tampa.

ELO were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 and undertook an American tour this summer (their first in 30 years), of which next year's dates are the sequel.

Jeff Lynne's ELO plays the Amalie Arena in Tampa on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Oct. 29.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Wally's ain't dead yet Read More

  2. An Indiana Jones mini-land may finally find a home at Disney's Hollywood Studios Read More

  3. Sprouts Farmers Market will finally open this Wednesday in Winter Park Read More

  4. Newly published documents point to a major addition in the works for Universal's Volcano Bay Read More

  5. Cocoa Beach is mostly dead fish now Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation