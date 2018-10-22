Monday, October 22, 2018
Jeff Lynne's ELO to play Central Florida next summer
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Oct 22, 2018 at 3:41 PM
click image
Photo via Jeff Lynne/Facebook
Prog-pop maestro
Jeff Lynne
today announced a
North American arena tour
set for next summer with his band ELO. And though there's no Orlando date, Lynne will be landing his musical spaceship in nearby Tampa.
ELO were inducted into the
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017
and undertook an
American tour this summer (their first in 30 years),
of which next year's dates are the sequel.
Jeff Lynne's ELO plays the Amalie Arena
in Tampa on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale
Oct. 29.
VIDEO
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Tags:
Jeff Lynne, ELO, Prog, Pop, Rock. Show, Concert, Central Florida, Image