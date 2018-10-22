Monday, October 22, 2018
Early voting starts today in Central Florida, including Orange and Seminole counties
By Colin Wolf
on Mon, Oct 22, 2018 at 11:07 AM
Because the lines on Nov. 6 will likely be awful, early voting for the 2018 midterm elections starts today in Central Florida, and will run for the next two weeks.
Here's the early voting information for Central Florida by county:
- Orange County: Lasts Monday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find all locations here.
- Seminole County: Lasts Monday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 4, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find all locations here.
- Volusia County: Lasts Saturday, Oct. 27 through Saturday, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find all locations here.
- Polk County: Lasts Thursday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find all locations here.
- Brevard County: Lasts Saturday, Oct. 27 through Saturday, Nov. 3, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Find all locations here.
- Lake County: Lasts Monday, Oct. 22 through Saturday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find all locations here.
- Osceola County: Lasts Friday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find all locations here.
- Flagler County: Lasts Monday, Oct. 22 through Saturday, Nov.3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find all locations here.
- Sumter County: Lasts Tuesday, Oct. 23 through Saturday, Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find all locations here.
- Marion County: Lasts Thursday, Oct. 25 through Saturday, Nov. 3, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find all locations here.
