Drew Carey and the cast of 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' are coming to Orlando

Whose Line Is It Anyway?,
the hit improv television series "where everything is made up and the points don't matter," is going on tour and making a stop in Orlando.
The tour, cleverly named "Whose Live Anyway?" hits the stage at the Hard Rock Orlando on Jan. 11, and features cast members old and new from both the U.K. and U.S versions, including American host Drew Carey.
Sorry, no Wayne Brady – even though he's an alum of the local SAK Comedy Lab.
Tickets, which start at $47.50, go on sale Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. here
The series, which started its run as a British television show, was adapted for the U.S. in 1998 and aired until 2007. In 2013 the series was revived by the CW with a new host and a cast starring a few familiar faces.
