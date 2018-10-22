The Gist

Friday, October 19, 2018

Celebrated professor Dr. Martha Nussbaum visits Rollins to talk about the decline of political discourse

Posted By on Fri, Oct 19, 2018 at 2:03 PM

In an unintentionally fitting answer to Aziz Ansari’s apology tour, the Winter Park Institute presents a talk by one of the world’s foremost thinkers on moral theory, human rights and social equality. Dr. Martha Nussbaum is a professor of law and philosophy at the University of Chicago whose pure, clear discussion of the emotions encapsulated in politics and the power of “disgust rhetoric” is exactly what the world needs right now. Nussbaum’s latest book, The Monarchy of Fear: A Philosopher Looks at Our Political Crisis, came out in July, but if you need a shorter preview, her recent op-ed in the Washington Post, “The roots of male rage, on show at the Kavanaugh hearing,” is required reading.

6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22 | Warden Arena at Alfond Sports Center, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park | 407-646-2145 | rollins.edu | free-$25

