Monday, October 22, 2018

Bad As's Sandwiches in the Milk District is now serving breakfast

Posted By on Mon, Oct 22, 2018 at 2:24 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett
The Milk District sandwich shop Bad As's is expanding its selection and adding some breakfast bites to the menu.

Announced yesterday, Bad As's new breakfast menu is available to customers from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

The sandwich joint is known for its cleverly named sandwiches, and the new additions do not disappoint. The morning offerings include six breakfast sandwiches, among them include "The Whitney," with egg whites and kalamata olive cream; the "Pork," with house sausage and Gouda; "The Stupid," with bacon and maple, and the "Abnormal," with Serrano ham and green chile.

