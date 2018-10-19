Friday, October 19, 2018
Listen to a new track from local folk act and Best of Orlando winners Beemo
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Oct 19, 2018 at 4:25 PM
Hard-working local alt-folk upstarts Beemo,
winners of "Best Folk Act" in Orlando Weekly'
s Best of Orlando awards, are set to release their debut album Bustin' Out
and are giving our readers a sneak peek at a track before the album drops tomorrow at a release show at the Timucua Arts House!
Get an exclusive first listen to "February Morning" from their new album below!
Beemo are throwing a big album release party
Beemo_-_February_Morning.mp3
this Saturday, Oct. 20, at 2:30 p.m. Tickets will run you a mere $5.
