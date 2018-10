Listen to a new track from local folk act and Best of Orlando winners Beemo

click image Photo via Beemo/Facebook

Hard-working local alt-folk upstarts Beemo, winners of "Best Folk Act" ins Best of Orlando awards, are set to release their debut albumand are giving our readers a sneak peek at a track before the album drops tomorrow at a release show at the Timucua Arts House!Get an exclusive first listen to "February Morning" from their new album below! Beemo are throwing a big album release party this Saturday, Oct. 20, at 2:30 p.m. Tickets will run you a mere $5.