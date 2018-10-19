The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 19, 2018

The Heard

Listen to a new track from local folk act and Best of Orlando winners Beemo

Posted By on Fri, Oct 19, 2018 at 4:25 PM

click image PHOTO VIA BEEMO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Beemo/Facebook
Hard-working local alt-folk upstarts Beemo, winners of "Best Folk Act" in Orlando Weekly's Best of Orlando awards, are set to release their debut album Bustin' Out and are giving our readers a sneak peek at a track before the album drops tomorrow at a release show at the Timucua Arts House!

Get an exclusive first listen to "February Morning" from their new album below!


Beemo are throwing a big album release party this Saturday, Oct. 20, at 2:30 p.m. Tickets will run you a mere $5.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Cocoa Beach is mostly dead fish now Read More

  2. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is a terrible person Read More

  3. Disney World is building a brand new resort Read More

  4. Developer says Orlando Fashion Square Mall 'needs to come down' Read More

  5. Florida woman, 'Golfcart Gail,' calls police on black father enjoying his son's soccer game Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation