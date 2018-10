Every Halloween event happening in Orlando this year

click to enlarge Photo via Wall St. Plaza

Plazaween

Spooky season is finally upon us and Halloween events are popping up all over Orlando. Here are all the Halloween events happening in the Orlando area so far.Annual Halloween event with haunted houses, scare zones, shows and more.through Nov. 3; Universal Studios, 6000 Universal Blvd; $62.99-$599.99; 407-363-8000.- Halloween party with tattoo prizes. Tickets available through contests on Instagram @thirtysixblack.6:30 pm; Thirty Six Black Art Collective, 1809 S. Orange Ave; invite only; 407-930-6469.- Halloween improv comedy with a raffle for prizes.7 pm; The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd., Winter Park; free; 407-332-9636.- Halloween party with a live shadowcast and a $250 costume contest.8 pm; Stonewall Bar Orlando, 741 W. Church St; free-$10; 407-373-0888.- Ghoulishly themed burlesque cabaret.8:30 pm; The Venue, 511 Virginia Drive; $16-$25; 407-412-6895.- Family-friendly Halloween party with interactive crafts, carnival games and more.4-9 pm; Factur, 520 Virginia Drive; free; 407-801-3228.- Halloween dance party with a costume contest and music from Matteo San, MASF and FriendlyFiremusic.10 pm; Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive; $5.- Halloween party with live jazz and a costume contest, as well as included food and drink.6:30 pm; The Alfond Inn, 300 E. New England Ave., Winter Park; $49; 407-998-8090.- Drink specials, games and a $500 costume contest.6 pm; Howl at the Moon Saloon, 8815 International Drive; free with costume; 407-354-5999.- Halloween party with live music and costumes.8 pm; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St; $10.- Costumed pub crawl through downtown.8 pm; Sideshow, 15 N. Orange Ave; $10-$20; 407-420-1515.- Walk-through scare attraction and haunted hayride.6 pm; Lake Catherine Blueberries, 5849 Lake Catherine Road, Groveland; $10; 352-551-4110.- Haunted house based on the seven deadly sins in an actual haunted hotel. Adults only. Minors must be accompanied.7-11 pm; Cassadaga Hotel, 355 Cassadaga Road, Cassadaga; $15; 386-228-2323.- Halloween rock party with costumes, prizes and more.7 pm; Shovelhead Lounge, 900 S. Highway 17-92, Longwood; $5; 407-332-9199.- Master storyteller Country Joe Rosier delivers an evening of spooky ghost stories.7 & 8:30 pm; Seminole State College Planetarium, 100 Weldon Blvd., Sanford; $6; 407-708-2360.- Halloween party from Orlando Workers League with live music, baked goods, candy and costumes.8 pm; Uncle Lou’s Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave; contact for price; 407-270-9104.- An interactive walk-through haunted house with a cast of more than 35 talented actors.7 pm; Winter Garden Masonic Lodge, 230 W. Bay St, Winter Garden; $10.- The next mainstage installment of this long-running series.7:30 pm; Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $22-$25; 407-321-8111.- Three nights of block parties with live music, DJs, costume contests and light shows.9 pm; Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets; free; 407-849-0471.- Horror and pop culture convention with special guests, anniversaries and reunions.1-11 pm; Caribe Royale Resort Suites Hotel, 8101 World Center Drive; $30-$225; 954-258-7852.- Family friendly night of trick-or-treating, costume contests, entertainment and more.7-9 pm; Winter Park Village, 510 N. Orange Ave., Winter Park; free.- Halloween event for young professionals with a costume contest, live music, drinks and food.8 pm; Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St; $50; 407-514-2000.- Family Halloween event with a costume parade, trick-or-treating and more.5-9 pm; Avalon Park Town Center, 13001 Founders Square Drive; free; 407-658-6565. Barnett Park’s Halloween Hoopla - Family Halloween event with candy, games, a haunted house and a costume contest.5-8 pm; Barnett Park, 4801 W. Colonial Drive; $6.- Buy a wristband and get spooky drink discounts at 15 different bars and restaurants in the Mills 50 district.7:30 pm; Mills 50, North Mills Avenue between Weber and Montana streets; $10.- Halloween party with scary eats, spooky drinks and a costume contest.9 pm; Eden Bar at the Enzian, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; free; 407-629-1088.- Costumed bar crawl to nine different downtown bars.7 pm; Shots, 69 E. Pine St; $20-$25; 407-374-2499.- Two-day Halloween party with up to $8,000 in cash for winners of the costume contest.8 pm; Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail; $10-$15; 407-425-7571.- Halloween party with live music and a $500 costume contest.9 pm; The Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive; free.- Halloween party with a costume contest, free brewery tour and live music.1 pm; Orlando Brewing, 1301 Atlanta Ave; free; 407-872-1117.- Halloween party with prizes for best costume, a DJ and more.8:30 pm; The Alfond Inn, 300 E. New England Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-998-8090.- Party with spooky drink specials and prizes for best, funniest and scariest costume.8 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St; free.- Metal Halloween party with live music and costumes.6 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $8-$10; 407-673-2712.- Halloween-themed 5K run through Bill Frederick Park.8 am; Bill Frederick Park, 3401 S. Hiawassee Road; $24.99-$39.99.- Family-friendly Halloween celebration with kids activities, games, candy, a movie screening and more.4 pm; Central Park at Lake Mary City Hall, 100 Country Club Road, Lake Mary; free; 407-324-3002.- Halloween party with a live DJ, a costume contest and drink specials.9 pm; Park Social, 358 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-7020.- Halloween party with six bars, a $1,000 costume contest, live entertainment and more.9 pm; Thornton Park District, 10 N Summerlin Ave; $10-$20.- The Orlando Philharmonic provides a live performance of Danny Elfman’s score during a screening of the holiday favorite.8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave; $55-$87.50; 844-513-2014.- Celebrate Halloween with spooky movies and music, cosplay cage-dancing, themed drink specials and treats.8 pm; Gods & Monsters, 5421 International Drive; free.- Adult Halloween party with a costume contest, live music and $1,000 in cash and prizes.7-10 pm; Wekiva Island, 1014 Miami Springs Road, Longwood; free.- Family-friendly trick-or-treating around the zoo, with costume contests, pumpkin bowling, bounce houses and more.9 am-3 pm; Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, 3755 N. U.S. Highway 17-92, Sanford; $19.50; 407-323-4450.- Halloween party with live music.1-5 pm; Fish on Fire, 7937 Daetwyler Drive; free; 407-812-6881.- Halloween EDM party.9 pm; Uncle Lou’s Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave; $5; 407-270-9104.- Five different performing groups take on a piece of the classic horror film, resulting in head-spinning hilarity.7 pm; Margeson Theater, Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St; $20-$35; 407-447-1700.- Torque’s official Halloween party.9 pm; Vintage Lounge, 114 S. Orange Ave; $15; 877-386-7346.Traditional Misfits Halloween cover set, along with Nine Inch Nails covers, bands touring for the Fest and more.8 pm; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St; $5.- Halloween dance party with music from Chad Andrew, Exander and Eyecue.10 pm; Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive; contact for price. Emo Halloween: Young Tapes, Secret Keeper - Halloween cover show and costume party.7 pm; Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave; $10-$15.- Halloween costume contest with $1,000 in cash and prizes, hosted by Ariel Versace.9 pm; Southern Nights, 375 S. Bumby Ave; contact for price; 407-412-5039.- Halloween party with a HIM tribute band.8 pm; West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $10-$13; 407-322-7475.- Halloween re-release of Seed of Doubt, a costume contest and a 15 percent discount to everyone who comes in a costume.1-11 pm; Ellipsis Brewing, 7500 Tpc Blvd; free; 407-250-5848.- A special movie-themed menu and Halloween music.7 pm; The Matador, 724 Virginia Drive; free.- Halloween party with live traditional Irish music, a costume contest and prizes for the winners.7:30 pm; Claddagh Cottage Irish Pub, 2421 Curry Ford Road; free; 407-895-1555.- Guests are encouraged to pay tribute to the beloved cult classic by dressing in themed costumes for a ghoulishly good time.7:30 pm; The Edison, 1560 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista; $85; 407-560-9288.- Spend Halloween night experiencing the interactive The Rocky Horror Picture Show with hostess Miss P. Tart.10 pm; Garden Theatre, 160 W. Plant St., Winter Garden; $12; 407-877-4736.- Screening of the cult film with a shadowcast. Prop bags available for purchase.10 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave; $9-$12; 407-228-1220. This Is Halloween - Dress up in your favorite Halloween costume for spooky movies, a Halloween-worthy playlist and themed menu specials.6 pm; Cloak and Blaster, 875 Woodbury Road; free.- Unofficial Marilyn Manson after party with a costume contest, drinking games, prizes, industrial music and burlesque performances.10 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St; $5.- Free beer tasting or trick for anyone who stops by in costume.5-8 pm; Nora’s Sugar Shack, 636 Virginia Drive; free; 407-447-5885.