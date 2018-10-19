Every Halloween event happening in Orlando this year

click to enlarge
Plazaween
Spooky season is finally upon us and Halloween events are popping up all over Orlando. Here are all the Halloween events happening in the Orlando area so far.
Wednesday, Oct. 24
Halloween Horror Nights -
Annual Halloween event with haunted houses, scare zones, shows and more.
through Nov. 3; Universal Studios, 6000 Universal Blvd; $62.99-$599.99; 407-363-8000.
Thursday, Oct. 25
The Murdered Nines Murder Mystery
- Halloween party with tattoo prizes. Tickets available through contests on Instagram @thirtysixblack.
6:30 pm; Thirty Six Black Art Collective, 1809 S. Orange Ave; invite only; 407-930-6469.
Penguin Knife Fight Presents: A Halloween Improv Spell-tacular
- Halloween improv comedy with a raffle for prizes.
7 pm; The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd., Winter Park; free; 407-332-9636.
Friday, Oct. 26
Bare Beef: Rocky Horror Picture Show and Costume Contest
- Halloween party with a live shadowcast and a $250 costume contest.
8 pm; Stonewall Bar Orlando, 741 W. Church St; free-$10; 407-373-0888.
Big Bang Boom Cabaret: Tales From the Crypt
- Ghoulishly themed burlesque cabaret.
8:30 pm; The Venue, 511 Virginia Drive; $16-$25; 407-412-6895.
Factur’s Halloween Carnival
- Family-friendly Halloween party with interactive crafts, carnival games and more.
4-9 pm; Factur, 520 Virginia Drive; free; 407-801-3228.
Freak: The Halloween Party
- Halloween dance party with a costume contest and music from Matteo San, MASF and FriendlyFiremusic.
10 pm; Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive; $5.
Get Your Jazz On: Halloween Concert
- Halloween party with live jazz and a costume contest, as well as included food and drink.
6:30 pm; The Alfond Inn, 300 E. New England Ave., Winter Park; $49; 407-998-8090.
Halloween Party at Howl
- Drink specials, games and a $500 costume contest.
6 pm; Howl at the Moon Saloon, 8815 International Drive; free with costume; 407-354-5999.
Halloween Party: The 502s, Jonnie Morgan, Nicolas Roberts
- Halloween party with live music and costumes.
8 pm; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St; $10.
The Halloween Pub Crawl
- Costumed pub crawl through downtown.
8 pm; Sideshow, 15 N. Orange Ave; $10-$20; 407-420-1515.
Haunted Halloween Maze
- Walk-through scare attraction and haunted hayride.
6 pm; Lake Catherine Blueberries, 5849 Lake Catherine Road, Groveland; $10; 352-551-4110.
Hotel Cassadaga Presents: The Seven Deadly Sins
- Haunted house based on the seven deadly sins in an actual haunted hotel. Adults only. Minors must be accompanied.
7-11 pm; Cassadaga Hotel, 355 Cassadaga Road, Cassadaga; $15; 386-228-2323.
Maniacal Mojo Halloween: Rednek Messiah, Roxx, Shadowed Truths, Howling Midnight, Varanger, Lost in Progress
- Halloween rock party with costumes, prizes and more.
7 pm; Shovelhead Lounge, 900 S. Highway 17-92, Longwood; $5; 407-332-9199.
Night of Fright
- Master storyteller Country Joe Rosier delivers an evening of spooky ghost stories.
7 & 8:30 pm; Seminole State College Planetarium, 100 Weldon Blvd., Sanford; $6; 407-708-2360.
OWLWeen: Jesse Napier, Strech, JC Ford, Synonymous With Monsters
- Halloween party from Orlando Workers League with live music, baked goods, candy and costumes.
8 pm; Uncle Lou’s Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave; contact for price; 407-270-9104.
Panic on Plant Street
- An interactive walk-through haunted house with a cast of more than 35 talented actors.
7 pm; Winter Garden Masonic Lodge, 230 W. Bay St, Winter Garden; $10.
Phantasmagoria IX: Homecoming
- The next mainstage installment of this long-running series.
7:30 pm; Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $22-$25; 407-321-8111.
PlazaWeen
- Three nights of block parties with live music, DJs, costume contests and light shows.
9 pm; Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets; free; 407-849-0471.
Spooky Empire
- Horror and pop culture convention with special guests, anniversaries and reunions.
1-11 pm; Caribe Royale Resort Suites Hotel, 8101 World Center Drive; $30-$225; 954-258-7852.
Winter Park Halloween Bash
- Family friendly night of trick-or-treating, costume contests, entertainment and more.
7-9 pm; Winter Park Village, 510 N. Orange Ave., Winter Park; free.
Young Orlando’s Halloween Party
- Halloween event for young professionals with a costume contest, live music, drinks and food.
8 pm; Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St; $50; 407-514-2000.
Saturday Oct 27
Avalon Park Spooktacular
- Family Halloween event with a costume parade, trick-or-treating and more.
5-9 pm; Avalon Park Town Center, 13001 Founders Square Drive; free; 407-658-6565.
Barnett Park’s Halloween Hoopla
- Family Halloween event with candy, games, a haunted house and a costume contest.
5-8 pm; Barnett Park, 4801 W. Colonial Drive; $6.
Chills 50 Pub Crawl
- Buy a wristband and get spooky drink discounts at 15 different bars and restaurants in the Mills 50 district.
7:30 pm; Mills 50, North Mills Avenue between Weber and Montana streets; $10.
Eden Bar’s Halloween Party
- Halloween party with scary eats, spooky drinks and a costume contest.
9 pm; Eden Bar at the Enzian, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; free; 407-629-1088.
Fright Night Bar Crawl
- Costumed bar crawl to nine different downtown bars.
7 pm; Shots, 69 E. Pine St; $20-$25; 407-374-2499.
Halloween at Parliament House
- Two-day Halloween party with up to $8,000 in cash for winners of the costume contest.
8 pm; Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail; $10-$15; 407-425-7571.
Halloween at Tin Roof
- Halloween party with live music and a $500 costume contest.
9 pm; The Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive; free.
Halloween Booery Bash
- Halloween party with a costume contest, free brewery tour and live music.
1 pm; Orlando Brewing, 1301 Atlanta Ave; free; 407-872-1117.
Halloween Dance Party
- Halloween party with prizes for best costume, a DJ and more.
8:30 pm; The Alfond Inn, 300 E. New England Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-998-8090.
Halloween Extravaganza
- Party with spooky drink specials and prizes for best, funniest and scariest costume.
8 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St; free.
Halloween Havoc II: Meka Nism, NoSelf, Dare Defy, Detoura, Devils Envy, Copper Bones, Mind of Fury
- Metal Halloween party with live music and costumes.
6 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $8-$10; 407-673-2712.
The Happy Halloween Run 5K
- Halloween-themed 5K run through Bill Frederick Park.
8 am; Bill Frederick Park, 3401 S. Hiawassee Road; $24.99-$39.99.
Lake Mary Halloween Spooktacular
- Family-friendly Halloween celebration with kids activities, games, candy, a movie screening and more.
4 pm; Central Park at Lake Mary City Hall, 100 Country Club Road, Lake Mary; free; 407-324-3002.
Retro Halloween Party
- Halloween party with a live DJ, a costume contest and drink specials.
9 pm; Park Social, 358 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-7020.
Thornton Park Halloween Block Party
- Halloween party with six bars, a $1,000 costume contest, live entertainment and more.
9 pm; Thornton Park District, 10 N Summerlin Ave; $10-$20.
Tim Burton’s "The Nightmare Before Christmas" In Concert
- The Orlando Philharmonic provides a live performance of Danny Elfman’s score during a screening of the holiday favorite.
8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave; $55-$87.50; 844-513-2014.
Vault 5421 Costume Party
- Celebrate Halloween with spooky movies and music, cosplay cage-dancing, themed drink specials and treats.
8 pm; Gods & Monsters, 5421 International Drive; free.
Wekiva Island Costume Party
- Adult Halloween party with a costume contest, live music and $1,000 in cash and prizes.
7-10 pm; Wekiva Island, 1014 Miami Springs Road, Longwood; free.
Zoo Boo Bash
- Family-friendly trick-or-treating around the zoo, with costume contests, pumpkin bowling, bounce houses and more.
9 am-3 pm; Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, 3755 N. U.S. Highway 17-92, Sanford; $19.50; 407-323-4450.
Sunday, Oct. 28
Cumberland Gap Fishy Halloween
- Halloween party with live music.
1-5 pm; Fish on Fire, 7937 Daetwyler Drive; free; 407-812-6881.
Monday, Oct. 29
DJ Hardway Pre-Halloween Party
- Halloween EDM party.
9 pm; Uncle Lou’s Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave; $5; 407-270-9104.
The Exorcist: The Power of Fringe Compels You
- Five different performing groups take on a piece of the classic horror film, resulting in head-spinning hilarity.
7 pm; Margeson Theater, Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St; $20-$35; 407-447-1700.
LTJ Bukem Haunted Bass Bash
- Torque’s official Halloween party.
9 pm; Vintage Lounge, 114 S. Orange Ave; $15; 877-386-7346.
Tuesday, Oct. 30
Samhain: Psycho 78 -
Traditional Misfits Halloween cover set, along with Nine Inch Nails covers, bands touring for the Fest and more.
8 pm; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St; $5.
Wednesday, Oct. 31
Default x Halloween
- Halloween dance party with music from Chad Andrew, Exander and Eyecue.
10 pm; Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive; contact for price.
Emo Halloween: Young Tapes, Secret Keeper
- Halloween cover show and costume party.
7 pm; Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave; $10-$15.
Funhouse Costume Contest
- Halloween costume contest with $1,000 in cash and prizes, hosted by Ariel Versace.
9 pm; Southern Nights, 375 S. Bumby Ave; contact for price; 407-412-5039.
Gothic Masquerade & Costume Ball
- Halloween party with a HIM tribute band.
8 pm; West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $10-$13; 407-322-7475.
Halloween at Ellipsis Special
- Halloween re-release of Seed of Doubt, a costume contest and a 15 percent discount to everyone who comes in a costume.
1-11 pm; Ellipsis Brewing, 7500 Tpc Blvd; free; 407-250-5848.
Halloween at the Matador
- A special movie-themed menu and Halloween music.
7 pm; The Matador, 724 Virginia Drive; free.
Halloween Costume Party at Claddagh Cottage
- Halloween party with live traditional Irish music, a costume contest and prizes for the winners.
7:30 pm; Claddagh Cottage Irish Pub, 2421 Curry Ford Road; free; 407-895-1555.
The Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Soirée
- Guests are encouraged to pay tribute to the beloved cult classic by dressing in themed costumes for a ghoulishly good time.
7:30 pm; The Edison, 1560 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista; $85; 407-560-9288.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Experience
- Spend Halloween night experiencing the interactive The Rocky Horror Picture Show with hostess Miss P. Tart.
10 pm; Garden Theatre, 160 W. Plant St., Winter Garden; $12; 407-877-4736.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show With the Rich Weirdoes
- Screening of the cult film with a shadowcast. Prop bags available for purchase.
10 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave; $9-$12; 407-228-1220.
This Is Halloween
- Dress up in your favorite Halloween costume for spooky movies, a Halloween-worthy playlist and themed menu specials.
6 pm; Cloak and Blaster, 875 Woodbury Road; free.
Trick or Beatz
- Unofficial Marilyn Manson after party with a costume contest, drinking games, prizes, industrial music and burlesque performances.
10 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St; $5.
Trick or Drink
- Free beer tasting or trick for anyone who stops by in costume.
5-8 pm; Nora’s Sugar Shack, 636 Virginia Drive; free; 407-447-5885.
