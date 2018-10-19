The Heard

Friday, October 19, 2018

The Heard

Death Cab for Cutie wrap up their fall tour at Hard Rock Live

Posted By on Fri, Oct 19, 2018

Indie rock all-stars Death Cab for Cutie are playing the final date of this autumn North American tour here in Orlando. Ben Gibbard and company dropped surprise new album Thank You for Today back in August, and will no doubt be showing off this batch of wistful but extremely tuneful new songs on stage at the Hard Rock. Expect the band to be on-point and honed by their time on the road, and expect spirits to be very, very high all around. With new members and new music, this doesn’t seem like a band that’s been going for over two decades.

with Charly Bliss | 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23 | Hard Rock Live, Universal CityWalk, 6050 Universal Blvd. | 407-351-5483 | hardrock.com | $39

