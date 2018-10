Cocoa Beach is mostly dead fish now

Really unbelievable numbers of dead fish in Cocoa Beach. pic.twitter.com/oYN4sWWrAZ — Dan Billow (@DanBillowWESH) October 19, 2018

This morning, thousands of dead fish washed ashore at Cocoa Beach, the closest patch of sand to Orlando, after tests have shown the presence of red tide in Brevard County.The massive fish kills comes after officials on Wednesday confirmed that toxic algae blooms now stretch all the way up Florida's east coast from Miami-Dade County to Brevard County.Other beaches in Brevard County that have shown signs of red tide include Melbourne Beach, Indialantic, Sebastian Inlet, and the highest levels recorded at Satellite Beach.While no beaches have been closed, Cocoa Beach city officials have issued warnings for beachgoers, especially anyone with asthma or significant respiratory issues. Clean up efforts have also begun, which they say may take days.As of now, there are zero signs of red tide in Volusia County, which is the next county to the north.