Cocoa Beach is mostly dead fish now

This morning, thousands of dead fish washed ashore at Cocoa Beach, the closest patch of sand to Orlando, after tests have shown the presence of red tide in Brevard County.
MASS FISH KILL: thousands of dead fish wash up at Lori Wilson Park in Cocoa Beach. #RedTide to blame. More @MyNews13 @MyNews13Weather #Brevard @BrevardCo_FL @MyFWC @BCFRpio pic.twitter.com/ShLYf6EcdK— Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) October 19, 2018
While no beaches have been closed, Cocoa Beach city officials have issued warnings for beachgoers, especially anyone with asthma or significant respiratory issues. Clean up efforts have also begun, which they say may take days.
Really unbelievable numbers of dead fish in Cocoa Beach. pic.twitter.com/oYN4sWWrAZ— Dan Billow (@DanBillowWESH) October 19, 2018
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.