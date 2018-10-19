Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 19, 2018

Bloggytown

Cocoa Beach is mostly dead fish now

Posted By on Fri, Oct 19, 2018 at 12:35 PM

This morning, thousands of dead fish washed ashore at Cocoa Beach, the closest patch of sand to Orlando, after tests have shown the presence of red tide in Brevard County.

The massive fish kills comes after officials on Wednesday confirmed that toxic algae blooms now stretch all the way up Florida's east coast from Miami-Dade County to Brevard County.

Other beaches in Brevard County that have shown signs of red tide include Melbourne Beach, Indialantic, Sebastian Inlet, and the highest levels recorded at Satellite Beach.
While no beaches have been closed, Cocoa Beach city officials have issued warnings for beachgoers, especially anyone with asthma or significant respiratory issues. Clean up efforts have also begun, which they say may take days.
Related Florida Republican who tried to abolish EPA says toxic algae crisis is 'horrifying'
Florida Republican who tried to abolish EPA says toxic algae crisis is 'horrifying'
By Colin Wolf
Blogs
As of now, there are zero signs of red tide in Volusia County, which is the next county to the north.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is a terrible person Read More

  2. Disney World is building a brand new resort Read More

  3. Developer says Orlando Fashion Square Mall 'needs to come down' Read More

  4. Florida woman, 'Golfcart Gail,' calls police on black father enjoying his son's soccer game Read More

  5. Andrew Gillum's claim that Florida's economy is propped up by low-wage jobs is 'half true' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation