The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 19, 2018

The Gist

Aziz Ansari plays the Dr. Phillips Center in the wake of this year's #MeToo controversy

Posted By on Fri, Oct 19, 2018 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_sel-aziz-ansari.jpg
Is it, perhaps, prophetic that Aziz Ansari’s very name says “sorry” to his audience? After gaining fame as the cool kids’ comedian through his stand-up work, which dissects current hip-hop and internet culture, and his Netflix show Master of None, an exegesis on dating and eating in NYC, Ansari seemed to be set on a fast path to stardom. All that changed in January when a story on Babe.net accused him of sexual misconduct at the height of the #MeToo moment, and Ansari, after apologizing, essentially dropped from sight. He’s re-emerged with this new set. The ins and outs of when and how a “shitty media man” can (or should) return to the public eye require more space for discussion than we have here, but audiences seem to have forgiven and/or forgotten – or else they’re just curious how he’ll confront the elephant, because he’s been selling out rooms throughout the tour. Here in Orlando, a second set was added after the 7 p.m. show sold out.

7 & 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21 | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $35-$65

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Aziz Ansari
@ Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Sun., Oct. 21, 7 & 10 p.m.
Price: $35-$65
Comedy
Map
Location Details Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
844-513-2014
Theater
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Aziz Ansari @ Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center

    • Sun., Oct. 21, 7 & 10 p.m. $35-$65

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Developer says Orlando Fashion Square Mall 'needs to come down' Read More

  2. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is a terrible person Read More

  3. Florida woman, 'Golfcart Gail,' calls police on black father enjoying his son's soccer game Read More

  4. City of Orlando launches second test of Amazon's facial recognition software Read More

  5. Traffic in downtown Orlando will be absolutely horrible tonight Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation