Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 19, 2018

Bloggytown

Andrew Gillum's claim that Florida's economy is propped up by low-wage jobs is 'half true'

Posted By on Fri, Oct 19, 2018 at 1:35 PM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB VIA FACEBOOK.COM/ANDREWGILLUMFL
  • Screen grab via Facebook.com/AndrewGillumFL
In a Sept. 30 interview with CBS Miami's "Facing South Florida," Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum was asked whether or not he gives Gov. Rick Scott credit for the economy.

Gillum's answered, "I give him credit for an economy that is largely propped up on low-wage work. Of course you've got a low unemployment rate when people have to work two and three jobs just to make ends meet."

That statement, however, isn't necessarily the whole truth, according to Politifact, a nonprofit project operated by the Poynter Institute in St. Petersburg. It's actually only "half true," Politifact claims.

Yeah, Florida has a surplus of low-wage workers. Moody's Analytics senior economist Kwame Donaldson confirmed as much to Politifact by pointing out how the Sunshine State has a higher percentage of folks working such positions – 36 percent in Florida compared to 33 percent nationwide. That means the state is ranked 26th among all states for low-wage jobs.



According to the 2017 State of Working Florida report from Florida International University, in 2016, one in five Floridians were paid $10 or less an hour. That same provide also staters how Florida lags the national trend of rising median wages, in that the state's 2016 median wage of $16.03 an hour was the lowest in 11 years.

From Politifact:
"If Gillum’s point is that this situation has gotten worse under Gov. Scott, then there is evidence in support of this claim," Donaldson said. "The share of low-wage jobs in Florida has grown by 2 percentage points over the last eight years, the 10th-sharpest increase in the nation."

In an email, Gillum’s campaign pointed to an article from the Gainesville Sun that highlighted the increase in low-wage jobs since the recession, indeed making that point.

Low-wage jobs have accounted for nearly one in every two jobs created in Florida between 2005 and 2016, according to the 2017 State of Working Florida report. More than 392,000 of the 883,000 jobs created during this time paid $10 or less an hour.

As to Gillum’s claim, we found that some of Florida’s job growth has been in low-wage jobs and that the median wage level is the lowest in 11 years. However, there has been job growth in higher-paying jobs as well, and Florida is ranked 26th in low-wage jobs compared to other states.

Politifact says "additional context is needed" for Gillum's claim.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Cocoa Beach is mostly dead fish now Read More

  2. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is a terrible person Read More

  3. Florida woman, 'Golfcart Gail,' calls police on black father enjoying his son's soccer game Read More

  4. Developer says Orlando Fashion Square Mall 'needs to come down' Read More

  5. Joe Biden will campaign with Bill Nelson and Stephanie Murphy next week in Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation