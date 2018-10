VHS Swap & Show screens classic '80s horror film 'Night of the Demons'

click to enlarge

The VHS Swap & Show monthly meet-up at Stardust is an ’80s horror fan’s dream come true, even in non-Halloween months. But this week, they screen a jewel of the decade, 1988’s, the tale of a group of teenagers who hold a seance in an old mortuary and unwittingly release a demon hell-bent on possessing and murdering each of them. And people worry about today’s teenagers spending too much time on Tumblr.8 p.m. Friday; Stardust Video & Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; free; stardustie.com