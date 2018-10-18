The Gist

Thursday, October 18, 2018

New Mennello exhibit explores identity, acceptance and change

Posted By on Thu, Oct 18, 2018 at 10:00 AM

Local powerhouse art collector Robert Feldman loans works by 25 artists to the Mennello Museum for Shifting Gaze: A Reconstruction of the Black & Hispanic Body in Contemporary Art, a powerfully resonant exhibition. As the nation grapples with rapidly changing norms of identity – some struggling to accept what feels sudden; others impatient of waiting for acceptance – this exhibition gathers a broad range of visual representations commenting on the past, fluidly shaping a future, and observing the challenges of the volatile present. Mingle with the images at the opening Friday night, then pop back in Saturday morning at 11:30 for a panel discussion with some of the artists.

opening 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19 | through Jan. 13, 2019 | Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St. | 407-246-4278 | mennellomuseum.org | $5

