New Mennello exhibit explores identity, acceptance and change

Local powerhouse art collector Robert Feldman loans works by 25 artists to the Mennello Museum for Shifting Gaze: A Reconstruction of the Black & Hispanic Body in Contemporary Art
, a powerfully resonant exhibition. As the nation grapples with rapidly changing norms of identity – some struggling to accept what feels sudden; others impatient of waiting for acceptance – this exhibition gathers a broad range of visual representations commenting on the past, fluidly shaping a future, and observing the challenges of the volatile present. Mingle with the images at the opening Friday night, then pop back in Saturday morning at 11:30 for a panel discussion with some of the artists.
opening 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19 | through Jan. 13, 2019 | Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St. | 407-246-4278 | mennellomuseum.org
| $5
When: Sat., Oct. 20, 11:30 a.m.
Price:
free
When: Fri., Oct. 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m. and Oct. 20-Jan. 13
Price:
$10
