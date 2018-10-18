Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 18, 2018

Bloggytown

Early voting starts in Central Florida next week

Posted By on Thu, Oct 18, 2018 at 4:22 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORANGE COUNTY SUPERVISOR OF ELECTIONS OFFICE

Early voting for the Nov. 6, 2018 midterm election begins this Monday in Central Florida and will be open for the next two weeks.

Here is the early voting information for Central Florida by county:
  • Orange County: Lasts Monday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find all locations here.
  • Seminole County: Lasts Monday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 4, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find all locations here.
  • Volusia County: Lasts Saturday, Oct. 27 through Saturday, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find all locations here.
  • Polk County: Lasts Thursday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find all locations here.
  • Brevard County: Lasts Saturday, Oct. 27 through Saturday, Nov. 3, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Find all locations here.
  • Lake County: Lasts Monday, Oct. 22 through Saturday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find all locations here.
  • Osceola County: Lasts Friday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find all locations here.
  • Flagler County: Lasts Monday, Oct. 22 through Saturday, Nov.3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find all locations here.
  • Sumter County: Lasts Tuesday, Oct. 23 through Saturday, Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find all locations here.
  • Marion County: Lasts Thursday, Oct. 25 through Saturday, Nov. 3, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find all locations here.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Developer says Orlando Fashion Square Mall 'needs to come down' Read More

  2. Florida woman, 'Golfcart Gail,' calls police on black father enjoying his son's soccer game Read More

  3. Traffic in downtown Orlando will be absolutely horrible tonight Read More

  4. A wolf escaped from a Florida wildlife sanctuary during Hurricane Michael, and now there's a reward offered for its return Read More

  5. Foxtail accepts resignation of COO in wake of harassment accusations Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation