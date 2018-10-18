Early voting starts in Central Florida next week

Orange County: Lasts Monday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find all locations here.



Seminole County: Lasts Monday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 4, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find all locations here.



Volusia County: Lasts Saturday, Oct. 27 through Saturday, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find all locations here.



Polk County: Lasts Thursday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find all locations here.



Brevard County: Lasts Saturday, Oct. 27 through Saturday, Nov. 3, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Find all locations here.



Lake County: Lasts Monday, Oct. 22 through Saturday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find all locations here.



Osceola County: Lasts Friday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find all locations here.



Flagler County: Lasts Monday, Oct. 22 through Saturday, Nov.3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find all locations here.



Sumter County: Lasts Tuesday, Oct. 23 through Saturday, Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find all locations here.



Marion County: Lasts Thursday, Oct. 25 through Saturday, Nov. 3, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find all locations here.

Early voting for the Nov. 6, 2018 midterm election begins this Monday in Central Florida and will be open for the next two weeks.Here is the early voting information for Central Florida by county: