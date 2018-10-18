Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 18, 2018

Bloggytown

A wolf escaped from a Florida wildlife sanctuary during Hurricane Michael, and now there's a reward offered for its return

Posted By on Thu, Oct 18, 2018 at 2:09 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SEACREST WOLF PRESERVE INC./FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Seacrest Wolf Preserve Inc./Facebook
Seacrest Wolf Preserve in Chipley, Florida is currently searching for an elderly wolf named Tahané, who fled after Hurricane Michael struck the preserve, and they're offering a reward to anyone who ensures his safe return.

In a video posted to Seacrest Wolf Preserve's Facebook, president and founder Cynthia Watkins explains that Tahané is a harmless, elderly wolf who was traumatized by the storm after an oak tree fell onto his enclosure. He is neither aggressive nor a threat to humans.

An $800 reward will be presented to anyone who provides a direct location that allows for Tahané's safe return. He was last spotted in the Holmes Valley area of Vernon.

Once found, the wolf will be humanely tranquilized so that he is calm enough to return to the preserve.



Tahané has spent the past 16 years at Seacrest Wolf Preserve being an ambassador in their educational programs, according to their Facebook post.

"The idea that some lives matter more than others is the root of all evil in this world," Watkins said in the video. "His life does matter. He is a victim of this terrible natural disaster and he deserves to be captured humanely and be brought back to the wolf preserve."

If you have any information on Tahané's whereabouts, call Seacrest Wolf Preserve at 850-381-2318.


Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Traffic in downtown Orlando will be absolutely horrible tonight Read More

  2. Florida woman, 'Golfcart Gail,' calls police on black father enjoying his son's soccer game Read More

  3. Foxtail accepts resignation of COO in wake of harassment accusations Read More

  4. Mail-in ballots top 500,000 across Florida for November election Read More

  5. DeVos family, owners of the Orlando Magic, just donated $200K to Ron DeSantis Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation