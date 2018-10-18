A wolf escaped from a Florida wildlife sanctuary during Hurricane Michael, and now there's a reward offered for its return

click to enlarge Photo via Seacrest Wolf Preserve Inc./Facebook

Seacrest Wolf Preserve in Chipley, Florida is currently searching for an elderly wolf named Tahané, who fled after Hurricane Michael struck the preserve, and they're offering a reward to anyone who ensures his safe return.In a video posted to Seacrest Wolf Preserve's Facebook, president and founder Cynthia Watkins explains that Tahané is a harmless, elderly wolf who was traumatized by the storm after an oak tree fell onto his enclosure. He is neither aggressive nor a threat to humans.An $800 reward will be presented to anyone who provides a direct location that allows for Tahané's safe return. He was last spotted in the Holmes Valley area of Vernon.Once found, the wolf will be humanely tranquilized so that he is calm enough to return to the preserve.Tahané has spent the past 16 years at Seacrest Wolf Preserve being an ambassador in their educational programs, according to their Facebook post."The idea that some lives matter more than others is the root of all evil in this world," Watkins said in the video. "His life does matter. He is a victim of this terrible natural disaster and he deserves to be captured humanely and be brought back to the wolf preserve."If you have any information on Tahané's whereabouts, call Seacrest Wolf Preserve at 850-381-2318.