Traffic in downtown Orlando will be absolutely horrible tonight

click to enlarge
Downtown Orlando traffic is already bad, but it's about to get worse.
Tonight both of our home teams, the Orlando Magic and Orlando City SC, will host home games, which means that sports fans and residents alike should expect traffic to be especially dreadful.
The Magic tip off their first game of the season against the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. at Amway Center, and close behind, the Lions head into their second-to-last match of the season against the Seattle Sounders at 7:30 p.m.
Not only will the incoming onslaught of fans join the regular evening traffic jam, the I-4 Ultimate project adds insult to injury. Recent modifications to the Colonial Drive on-ramp will affect accessibility to Hughey Avenue
by Amway.
Both teams advise fans to be aware of potential traffic, with the Magic suggesting fans be in their seats by 6:45 p.m.
Basically, if you're not out of work by now just plan on moving into your car for the night. This is your life now.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.