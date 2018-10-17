Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

Bloggytown

Traffic in downtown Orlando will be absolutely horrible tonight

Posted By on Wed, Oct 17, 2018 at 3:59 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
Downtown Orlando traffic is already bad, but it's about to get worse.

Tonight both of our home teams, the Orlando Magic and Orlando City SC, will host home games, which means that sports fans and residents alike should expect traffic to be especially dreadful.

The Magic tip off their first game of the season against the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. at Amway Center, and close behind, the Lions head into their second-to-last match of the season against the Seattle Sounders at 7:30 p.m.

Not only will the incoming onslaught of fans join the regular evening traffic jam, the I-4 Ultimate project adds insult to injury. Recent modifications to the Colonial Drive on-ramp will affect accessibility to Hughey Avenue by Amway.



Both teams advise fans to be aware of potential traffic, with the Magic suggesting fans be in their seats by 6:45 p.m.

Basically, if you're not out of work by now just plan on moving into your car for the night. This is your life now.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Foxtail accepts resignation of COO in wake of harassment accusations Read More

  2. Disney World increases prices for annual passes and parking Read More

  3. Orange County commissioners approve dog-friendly dining ordinance Read More

  4. Florida Supreme Court Justices give the OK to 'bundling' amendments on ballot Read More

  5. Op-ed: The PSLF was enacted 11 years ago, but so far only 96 people have been approved for student debt relief Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation