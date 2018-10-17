Taste of Thornton Park returns to the Veranda for a sampling of food, drink and more

click to enlarge
The lush courtyard at the Veranda is the setting for the 17th annual Taste of Thornton Park this week. Enjoy drinks and food samples from area merchants and restaurants, then sit back and watch live entertainment under the stars on the Veranda Live stage. Tickets are all-inclusive.
6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday; The Veranda at Thornton
Park, 707 E. Washington St.; $30-$40;
thorntonparkdistrict.com
.
When: Thu., Oct. 18, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Price:
$30-$40
