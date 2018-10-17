Tip Jar

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

Taste of Thornton Park returns to the Veranda for a sampling of food, drink and more

Posted By on Wed, Oct 17, 2018 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA FACEBOOK
The lush courtyard at the Veranda is the setting for the 17th annual Taste of Thornton Park this week. Enjoy drinks and food samples from area merchants and restaurants, then sit back and watch live entertainment under the stars on the Veranda Live stage. Tickets are all-inclusive.

6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday; The Veranda at Thornton
Park, 707 E. Washington St.; $30-$40;
thorntonparkdistrict.com.

A Taste of Thornton Park
The Veranda at Thornton Park
111 N. Summerlin Ave.
Thornton Park
Orlando, FL
Thu., Oct. 18, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
$30-$40
The Veranda at Thornton Park
111 N. Summerlin Ave.
Thornton Park
Orlando, FL
407-872-8454
