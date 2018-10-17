The Gist

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

Puerto Rican comedian Chente Ydrach is coming to Kissimmee this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Oct 17, 2018 at 11:38 AM

click image PHOTO VIA CHENTE YDRACH/FACEBOOK
Puerto Rican comedian Chente Ydrach is coming to Kissimmee this Sunday as a stop on his stand-up tour "Radical Afuego."

Ydrach, who hosts the popular "Masacote With Chente Ydrach," will be performing Oct. 21 at the Salsa Latina Night Club, 2783 N. Orange Blossom Trail, at 9 p.m. Tickets are available online here.

Ydrach, who also runs a pretty hilarious YouTube channel, has the most listened to podcast on the island, according to the Puerto Rican news organization Metro.


