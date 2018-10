Puerto Rican comedian Chente Ydrach is coming to Kissimmee this weekend

click image Photo via Chente Ydrach/Facebook

Puerto Rican comedian Chente Ydrach is coming to Kissimmee this Sunday as a stop on his stand-up tour "Radical Afuego."Ydrach, who hosts the popular " Masacote With Chente Ydrach ," will be performing Oct. 21 at the Salsa Latina Night Club, 2783 N. Orange Blossom Trail, at 9 p.m. Tickets are available online here Ydrach, who also runs a pretty hilarious YouTube channel , has the most listened to podcast on the island, according to the Puerto Rican news organization Metro