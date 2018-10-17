Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Puerto Rican comedian Chente Ydrach is coming to Kissimmee this weekend
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Wed, Oct 17, 2018 at 11:38 AM
Puerto Rican comedian Chente Ydrach
is coming to Kissimmee this Sunday as a stop on his stand-up tour "Radical Afuego."
Ydrach, who hosts the popular "Masacote With Chente Ydrach
," will be performing Oct. 21 at the Salsa Latina Night Club, 2783 N. Orange Blossom Trail, at 9 p.m. Tickets are available online here
.
Ydrach, who also runs a pretty hilarious YouTube channel
, has the most listened to podcast on the island, according to the Puerto Rican news organization Metro
.
