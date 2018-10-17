Orlando author Vanessa Blakeslee launches her newest book with a party at the Imperial

click to enlarge Photo by Ashley Inguanta

Orlando author Vanessa Blakeslee

It’s been too long since we’ve heard from Vanessa Blakeslee, the UCF grad and local author. She’s been stretching her wings, doing stints at various writers’ residencies around the country, but now she’s back to kick off the tour for her third book,, with a launch party and reading at the Imperial wine bar in Ivanhoe Village. It’s a departure from her last book, but a return to her first collection – speculative stories, some set in Orlando, with an eerie vibe. Though Blakeslee’s been working on the collection for a few years now, these stories zero in on the current zeitgeist with uncanny accuracy: “kind of an Atwood/PKDick mood,” as she told us in an email, and that sounds just about exactly right to us, right now.